Jennifer Aniston regrets violent incident when she threw a chair at her director

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is known as one of the sweetest and kindest faces in the industry.

However, upon identifying the wrongs happening around her, the Friends alum can also lose her cool, as she once did on the sets of one of her projects.

The actor had thrown a chair at the director after she saw one of the assistants getting mistreated.

Recalling that incident in an interview with Elle, Aniston had confessed that it wasn’t one of her proudest moments.

“I threw a chair at a director. It wasn’t my proudest moment. He was treating a script supervisor horribly... When the director walked in, I threw a chair at him. I missed, of course. I was like, ‘You can’t speak to people like that.’ I can’t tolerate it,” she had said.

After she lost her temper that day, many have dubbed the star as ‘violent’ as well as ‘difficult to work with.’