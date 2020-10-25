Meghan Markle’s ex-pal Jessica Mulroney shares cryptic post about ‘best friends’

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney shares cryptic post about ‘best friends’ after 'white privilege' row

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney, who was at the centre of Black Lives Matter race row in June, shared a cryptic message about her ‘true friends’.



Taking to Instagram, the Canadian fashion stylist and marketing consultant posted a PDA-filled photo with her husband Ben Mulroney where she could be seen sharing kiss with him, wrote, “After a few rough months, something to FINALLY celebrate.”

“Thank you for being by my side Benny. Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us. We could have never made it without you. Best gift we could have ever been given. Pardon my Manners,” she further said.

Jessica Mulroney’s cryptic post has sent the social media into overdrive after she shared the note.



Fans of Meghan interpreted this cryptic message of Jessica as a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex.

According to details, Jessica Mulroney was at the centre of a BLM race row in June, after being accused of using her ‘white privilege’ against a black social media influencer.

Meghan, who is currently living with her husband Prince Harry in Montecito, was reported to have cut ties with her best friend after it.

However, many friends say Meghan is 'standing by' Jessica after 'white privilege' row.