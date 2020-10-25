Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet get candid about the US election

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet's live session was filled with jibes and laughs

American singer Selena Gomez got candid about the upcoming US presidential election with her friend and actor Timothée Chalamet.

In a livestream session, the Lady Bird star, 24, was seen waiting in line to cast his vote as his costar from A Rainy Day in New York kept him company.

“All that mail voting, they de-legitimize it, or they tried to legitimize it, so that's why I wanted to go in person. I just want to, like, see it done,” said Chalamet.

He went on to add: "Everyone's telling young people to vote, but it feels kind of condescending, 'Duh, we're gonna vote. Duh.'"

During their live session filled with jibes and laughs the two also hoped for the poll results to rout the current US President Donald Trump.

"Oh, man. I really hope this guy loses,” said Chalamet, as Gomez added a nervous, “I know.”