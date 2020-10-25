Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is back with ‘open marriage’ husband Roland Mary

Nicole Poturalski seen drinking with husband, who she is in open marriage with, a month after Brad Pitt's romantic getaway

Brad Pitt's secret relationship with Nicole Poturalski made its way to top headlines in tabloids across the world after they were seen vacationing in the South of France.



Now, Poturalski has reportedly gone back to her husband, who she has ano open marriage with, just a month after spending a romantic getaway with Pitt.

As reported, the German model was seen having the time of her life with her restaurateur husband Roland Mary over the weekend.

In private pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Poturalski and Mary can be seen smoking and drinking with a bunch of friends at Borchardt, the restaurant Mary owns.

The duo shares a seven-year-old son together and are in an “open marriage."

Mary is reportedly “not interested” in being jealous about her extramarital affair with the Hollywood's leading man Pitt, according to the Daily Mail.

Interestingly, Pitt met the German model for the first time at her husband's restaurant last summer.

Their romance started when she flew to Los Angeles to meet Pitt and the two then started dating each other in full swing.