Prince William does not want Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to return to UK, royal expert claims

Prince Harry’s leaving of his senior position at Sussex may have created animosity between him and the royal family but a certain turn of events has revealed that Prince William might actually prefer Prince Harry to live across that pond.



Reporter Robert Lacey in his recent interview revealed that it is highly unlikely that the brothers will mend their relationship any time soon. “I used to be optimistic about some sort of reconciliation. I am less so now,” he explained.

The Royal author believes now that the Sussexes are out of the picture and have relocated to California, things have become really smooth for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“I am actually coming to feel that it actually suits William and Kate quite well to have Harry and Meghan off the territory,” he confessed.

While explaining why Harry and Meghan could be a potential threat and competition for William and Kate, historian Robert Lacey made some daring confessions.

“The Fab Four rapidly [disintegrated] under the pressure of the competition for celebrity and attention and affection that Harry and Meghan create,” he said.

Ever since Harry and Meghan left the royalty, things have been progressing on the Cambridge front. For example, Prince William recently announced the Earthshot Prize, the most prestigious environmental initiative in the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge is on an expedition of her own. Kate has received massive love and respect over her Hold Still campaign that capture the effects of novel coronavirus on different parts of the country.

The disengagement between the brother first surfaced right before Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals this year. The Cambridges were seen to ignore the Sussexes in their final contact.