Drake extols Sacha Baron Cohen after 'Borat' release

Drake was among millions of people who praised Sacha Baron Cohen for his new "Borat" film.
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan", a sequel to his In 2006 movie, is the scathing cultural satire of the United States.
Taking to Instagram stories, the Canadian rapper wrote a message for the British comedian, "you are a genius mad man and one of [favourite] people @sachabaroncohen the second BORAT IS INSANE".
The film's plot revolves around Borat's attempts to marry off his 15-year-old daughter to Vice President Mike Pence or, failing that, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York now best known as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.