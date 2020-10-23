Meghan Markle takes away Prince Harry from royal family for good?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who tied the knot in 2018 left the world in shock with their bombshell decision to step back as senior royals earlier this year, gave birth to many questions about their relationship with the monarchy.



Some royal commentators, authors and historians share their knowledge and opinions about the shocking decision of the royals. The new books have also given insight into what made them left the palace.

According to reports, "Meghan’s asked Harry to trust her and let her get on with brokering some million-dollar deals for their family. The prince might be having second thoughts."



The Duke and Duchess have sacrificed a lot for each other and their beloved son, Archie. Meghan, who got engaged with Prince Harry in 2017, was seemingly making all the sacrifices in the beginning and leaving everything for her love and the family she was going to join.



The former 'Suits' star was quitting her day job, moving halfway across the world, and – at the time – dedicating her life to royal service.



But the tables have turned after a few years as Harry’s living in Meghan’s world, according to some reports.

When Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019, the couple made the decision not to give their son a courtesy title. They want their son to be as normal as possible.

Harry may have the name, but Meghan’s got the vision, the connections, and the willingness to speak out on topics that a working royal would normally avoid.



Meghan is reportedly doing her best to strengthen their position and earning power in the US, which is essential if they’re going to keep the life they’re accustomed to – including paying off the $9m mortgage on their new Santa Barbara mansion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could "come together" with the royal family in the future in a "more family-based way", claims Omid Scobie, co-author to the Sussexes' biography 'Finding Freedom'.



He said the Sussexes still have a "very strong" relationship with Prince Charles and the Queen despite stepping back as senior royals.