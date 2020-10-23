Borat gave Tom Hanks coronavirus?

Borat - who shot to fame after his scathing cultural satire of the United States in 2016 - is making headlines for a controversial scene with Tom Hanks in his Subsequent Moviefilm.

Among the many questions arising from the actor's new flick, available on Amazon Prime from Friday, one has become a hot topic: did Borat give Tom Hanks Covid-19?



Legendary star Tom Hanks made a brief cameo as himself in the flick and fans have started speculating on social media whether it's what caused the Hollywood actor to develop coronavirus in March.



For the scene, Borat headed to Sydney in Australia where Hanks was when he tested positive. He then met the actor on an air strip.



In the scene, Borat asks the Hollywood legend for his autograph which he's given. However, as the star is asking the character his name, Borat starts coughing in his face.

Social media users were quick to notice and started joking on social media that this was the moment that Tom Hanks contracted COVID.

Of course, it's unlikely that he actually did and we'd speculate that the short scene was filmed sometime after Hanks had recovered from the illness.



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is garnering mixed reviews two weeks ahead of the US elections.



Justin Chang of the LA Times described the sequel as "fitfully funny and sometimes weirdly poignant".



Among several pranks aimed at Donald Trump and his presidential team, there includes Borat dressing up in a fat suit as part of a Trump disguise he used to sneak into a Mike Pence rally earlier this year.



There has also been plenty of controversy around a fake interview set up between Giuliani and Borat's '15 year-old daughter', played by 24 year-old actor Maria Bakalova, who poses as a TV journalist.