Scarlett Johansson gears up to delight fans with her talents in 'Bride'

Scarlett Johansson does not seem to wait as she has geared up to delight fans with her talents in 'Bride' - a film about the Bride of Frankenstein - despite 'Maleficent' actress Angelina Jolie's year-long journey to play the iconic role.



The Two-time Oscar nominee will produce and star in the Apple and A24’s upcoming sci-fi drama, which has been in the works since 2017.



Scarlett - who is currently awaiting the release of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'Black Widow' - will produce the thriller alongside Jonathan Lia through their banner These Pictures. Keenan Flynn is expected to put talent as a co-producer.



Sebastian Lelio, who directed 'A Fantastic Woman', will helm the movie, being touted as a 'genre-bending feature', according to a media outlet.



'Bride' is about a woman created to be an ideal wife: the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur.

“When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation,” the official logline read.

Lelio will write the screenplay along with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

The doomed Elizabeth Lavenza, Dr. Victor Frankenstein's adopted sister-turned-fiancée, was originally created by author Mary Shelley in her 1818 novel, Frankenstein.



Pascal reportedly tried to lure her Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, but it's unlikely considering he'll begin production on Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starting May 2021.



Elizabeth was famously portrayed by Elsa Lanchester opposite Boris Karloff in James Whales' 1935 sequel, The Bride of Frankenstein.