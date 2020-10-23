The Queen ‘lost patience’ with Princess Diana following ‘regretful’ Panorama interview

The Queen reportedly put her foot down and even lost her patience with Princess Diana after her tell-all explosive Panorama interview took the nation by storm.

The revelations made during the interview not only infuriated the monarch but are also said to have stained the reputation of the royal family.

In the end, it turned out to be the last straw of Queen Elizabeth’s patience and even imploded a number of consequences the princess’s way.

According to Penny Junor, the author of The Duchess: The Untold Story, “The Queen finally lost patience. This public mud-slinging wasn’t just harming the monarchy, it was damaging for the young princes.”

Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers also reported on a conversation the former director of the National Theatre, Sir Richard Eyre had with the monarch on the subject.

He claimed, “The Queen spoke to [Sir Richard] about Diana’s interview, unpromoted actually. She said it was a ‘frightful thing to do, a frightful thing that my daughter-in-law did’.”

“We know that this 1995 interview with Martin Bashir rocked the foundations of the Palace. It was all planned and her team didn’t tell the Palace. We’re still talking about it several years later.”