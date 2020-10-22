Which Pakistani drama is Sania Mirza's favourite?

Tennis ace Sania Mirza has recently revealed that she is watching the famed Pakistani drama serial 'Mera Dil Mera Dushman' on her social media.

With a cup of chamomile tea in hand, Mirza shared on how watching the Pakistani drama serial after putting little Izhaan to sleep feels like a win.



In her Instagram story, she wrote: "Chamomile tea and 'Mera Dil Mera Dushman' after baby sleep is equal to a win."

The Pakistani drama serial Mirza is talking about was aired on a private channel and has recently come to an end.

Screengrab of Sania Mirza's Instagram story.

The drama serial, starring Alizeh Shah, Yasir Nawaz, and Noman Sami in the lead roles, gained popularity in every other household of the country.