Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch Archewell website six months after announcing charity

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Archewell website went live on Wednesday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched the website of their new charity organisation, six months after announcing the name.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell website went live on Wednesday.

The site features a simple homepage on a beige background along with an email sign-up form and contact information.

It also includes the definitions of "arche" — a Greek word meaning “source of action" — and "well" — a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.

Harry and Meghan announced they are launching their new charity organisation, named Archewell, after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple said in the statement they released in May.

"Before SussexRoyal came the idea of 'arche' — the Greek word meaning 'source of action,' " they continued.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," the duo said.

After quitting the royal family, Harry and Meghan no longer run the Sussex Royal.