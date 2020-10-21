Jennifer Aniston asks makers of soap opera to shoot ailing father's scenes at home

Jennifer Aniston put her foot down and requested her father to talk to the producers

Jennifer Aniston's father, John Aniston, is all set to reprise his role as Victor Kiriakis on famed soap opera Days of Our Lives.

The actress has however, asked the producers of the show to film her father's scenes at home because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to The Sun, she decided to "put her foot down" and requested her father to talk to the producers.

"Jen persuaded him to talk to producers about taping his scenes at home. The execs have agreed," a source said.

The insider also added that his scene partners will be "chauffeured there and, of course, tested for Covid prior to arrival."

It was earlier reported that Jen and her father have gotten close to each other amid lockdown.

The Mail Online reported that the actress "forgave her father for walking out a long time ago. But their relationship has had its ups and downs."



But, Jennifer is ready to look past that and bury what happened long ago.

The insider also added that the father-daughter conversations last long. The report also added that John is "thrilled" that they have reconciled.

