Karachi colleges offering direct admission into intermediate class

KARACHI: The Directorate of Colleges Karachi which functions under the College Education Department has allowed the headmasters and principals of 70 educational institutes to grant direct admissions to students seeking to enrol in intermediate classes.



A notification issued on Friday states that as per the policy of the Sindh Electronic Centralised College Admission Programme (SECCAP) 2020-21, permission is accorded to the principals of government colleges and all government higher secondary schools, where seats are available in various disciplines, to grant admissions in class XI for the current academic year 2020-21, at their own level, subjected to the condition that the students meet the admission criteria.

The SECCAP focal person told The News that those students who couldn’t submit admission forms can directly secure admissions in around 70 colleges and higher schools. He directed the students to get first-hand information from the nominated institutes.



This year, around 70 thousand students who have passed their matriculation couldn’t apply for admissions. However, the directorate through the SECCAP has awarded 99,880 admissions.



Owing to a historic pass percentage of matriculation students who have been promoted to the next grade without examinations due to the coronavirus lockdown, a large number of students were unable to secure admissions to state-run colleges because the number of seats in the colleges was far less than the students who have cleared matriculation.

However, such students can now apply for direct admissions in these colleges and schools.