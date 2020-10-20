Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma, starts treatment

Legendary Hollywood star Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma and has started treatment for ‘serious disease’.



The Big Lebowski actor, 70 turned to Twitter and confirmed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body's infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes.

He tweeted, “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Jeff Bridges went on to say, “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”