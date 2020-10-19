Cardi B quits Twitter after reconciling with husband Offset

US singer and actress Cardi B has quit microblogging site Twitter after receiving criticism for reconciling with husband Offset.



The Bodak Yellow singer revealed this during an Instagram Live recently. She also called out the followers for criticizing her relationship with on-again, off-again husband Offset.

The singer said she is ‘tired of people’ criticizing her for taking back Offset.

Cardi B, 28 and Offset have been married since 2017 and they share two-year-old daughter Kulture.

She had shocked her fans after deciding to reconcile with husband Offset, a month after filing for divorce.

Addressing the matter on an Instagram Live, Cardi confirmed she is back with Offset and revealed the reason behind this decision.