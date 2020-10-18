Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kendal Jenner trade barbs

Kendall Jenner gets into a fight with mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner's beau Corey Gamble made a savage attack at Kendal Jenner in the wake of their latest fight.

The scuffle ensued on last week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kendall, Kylie Jenner, and Gamble went for a family trip to Palm Springs.

Things went downhill after between the two, even though Kendall attempted to ease the tension.

"I'm not in your fight, that's between y'all," Corey said. "You keep grouping us up like it's us against you."

"You're in the fight, Corey. You're 100 percent in the fight," Kendall replied. "You said [expletive] to my face. You can't even say, 'I’m sorry.'"

Gamble retorted, "You've been a rude person for years. You're an [expletive] when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason. I'm about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don't apologize for nothing."

"You don't even know me," Kendall replied. "Just because I don't kiss your [expletive] doesn't mean I'm an [expletive]. I just don't [expletive] with you. The fact that I can't even get an apology."