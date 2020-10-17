Eminem receives love as he celebrates 48th birthday

US rapper Marshall Bruce Mathers III, professionally as Eminem, received love and sweet wishes from his fans as he turned 48 today.



The Lose Yourself singer was born on October 17, 1972.

Fans took to social media and wished the rapper. #Eminem became a top Twitter trend on his 48th birthday.

A fan tweeted with photos of Eminem, “happy birthday to my favorite person in the world, lov u em @Eminem #Eminem.”



