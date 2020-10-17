Reese Witherspoon 'feels good' after exercising her fundamental right to vote

Reese Witherspoon is not letting the coronavirus hinder her from casting her vote in the US election 2020.

The ace actress revealed she felt good after exercising her fundamental right to vote in an inspiring note she posted to Instagram.

"I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE. I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right," the Morning Show starlet wrote.

"Ok ... 18 days until the election! Have you sent your ballots in?? Text me a photo of your "I Voted" stickers! 615-235-5390," Witherspoon added.



A number of Hollywood stars have been sharing their voting selfies every now and then as November 3 polls in the US approach.

They have been taking part in early voting making use of the option available in some states.

These include Kerry Washington, Zoe Kravitz, Lily Collins and more.