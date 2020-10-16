Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy says he was offered a record deal as a teenager

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cillian Murphy has revealed that he was offered a record deal as a teenager.
The "Peaky Blinders" star recently discussed his past as a musician during an interview.
He had played guitar in a band named "Sons of Mr Green Genes.
“I played in bands in my teens and then when I was about 18 or 19, we were offered a deal and it didn’t work out.
“So that was the end of the dream,” the "Batman Begins" the actor told BBC Radio 6 Music.
According to Independent, the name of the band was taken from a song on Frank Zapppa's 1969 album Hot Rats.
Talking about his feelings over the failure of his music career, he said, “It’s a treacherous industry, isn’t it?” he said. “All the lads that I was in the band with we’re [still] such good friends now, and I don’t know if that would have actually stayed the case if we’d have been put through the jaws of the music industry as youngsters.”