Demi Lovato struggles with anxiety, depression: 'I've felt very isolated'

Demi Lovato is finding it hard to assimilate into quarantine life due to her reoccurring anxiety and depression and with her history of substance abuse not even a distant memory yet, the singer is doing her best to stay afloat, one day at a time.

During her interview with CNN, the Grammy award-winning singer was quoted saying, “I'm a very social person and so not being able to see people, I've felt very isolated at times and my anxiety and depression has come back in waves.”

She also went on to say, “Luckily I've done a lot of work and I have tools to help me out with that. There are a lot of people who don't have those tools.”

During the course of her interview, the singer gave her fans a soft reminder to never be too hard on themselves. “Just have compassion. Know that you're not alone, that a lot of people are going through exactly what you're going through as well.”