Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan received love as she celebrates her 28th birthday

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan received love and sweet birthday wishes from her fans as she turned 28.



Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul star celebrated her birthday on October 14.

Pakistani fans turned to social media and extended love to their favourite actress.

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has become a household name in Pakistan after the broadcast of her drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Also on Thursday, Esra shared her dazzling photos in all-black outfit on photo-video sharing app and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.



On the work front, Esra has also won the hearts of the fans with her stellar performance in crime drama Ramo.