Meghan Markle shares direct bloodline with royal family since birth: Duchess's brother's shocking claim

Meghan Markle's family are 'closer to the Windsors than most,' says her brother in shocking claim

Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. came forth making a bomshell claim about his family sharing direct genes with the royal family!



In a shocking interview, Thomas revealed that the Markle family are "closer to the Windsors than most" and this friendship traces back to before Meghan tied the knot to Prince Harry.



Thomas said this is because Meghan, and the rest of his family, are related to Robert the Bruce, who was King of Scotland from 1306 until 1329.

"Actually yes, and not only that but the Markles do also come from another famous bloodline as well," he said. "Robert the Bruce — direct bloodline."

He added that he was informed about their lineage by royal expert and author Andrew Morton. However, whether Meghan is aware of her royal ancestor is something that even Thomas does not know.

"I had Andrew Morton here and my father had a genealogy person do an in-depth genealogy on us," he said.



"When Andrew came to my house, he was with us for about a week, he went through my lineage a little.

"When I answered the door he bowed to me and I go 'are you okay?'

"And he goes well, you are already royalty, and he told me all about it," he said.

This has come as a shock to everyone, because up until now, everyone believed Meghan was a commoner with anything royal in her genetic bloodline.

Meanwhile, the former actress has not been in contact with the Markle family since before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.