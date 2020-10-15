close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

Fawad Khan, Sadaf Khan blessed with baby girl

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020

 Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Khan have welcomed their third child together.

According to an entertainment website, the couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

Although Fawad has not yet announced the arrival of the baby on his social media accounts, fans are congratulating him in the comments section of his last post on Instagram.


Fawad and Sadaf, who tied the knot in 2005, had a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Elayna before they welcomed their third child.

Latest News

More From Entertainment