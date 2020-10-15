Machine Gun Kelly's girlfriend Megan Fox got sweaty talking to Eminem

Fans of Marshal Mathers aka Eminem are sharing an old clip of Megan Fox's interview in which the actress had expressed her views about the rapper.

The interview was conducted after the actress starred in the music video of Eminem's "Love the Way You Lie".

Asked about her experience working with the Detroit native, Megan Fox said: "I've talked to him on the phone and you know, I've never been starstruck, but, I've never been so sweaty talking to someone in my life. I was so nervous talking to him, 'cause I feel that if you make one wrong move with him, you get featured on his next album . "

While Em's fan love the way Megan praised their favorite singer, they want Machine Gun Kelly to respect the " I am not afraid" rapper the way his girlfriend does.



Megan Fox is dating Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, after her split with husband Brian Austin Green.

The "Transformers" actress has appeared on a couple of videos by MGK since she started dating the Cleveland rapper.

The actress is currently promoting MGK's new album "Tickets To My Downfall".

The last time MGK hit headlines was when he had released a diss track against Eminem, whom he calls a living legend.

In a recent interview MGK launched a fresh attack against Em as he called him an angry legend.

Following his interview, Eminem fans are urging him to seek Megan's advice before going after Slim Shady.







