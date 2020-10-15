Billie Eilish claps back at haters for trolling ‘real bodies’

Bilish Eilish amassed a large amount of hate the moment she was papped stepping out in public for a short errand.

With body-shamers attempting to rip her a new, with comments like, “in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body,” the singer decided to take matters into her own hands and shared an inspirational clip discussing the qualms of motherhood and changing bodies.

The video in question, by Chizi Duru was shared to Eilish’s Instagram stories and its message aimed to encourage the acceptance of “normalizing real bodies."

In the clip, Duru can be heard saying, "Not everybody has a wagon behind 'em, OK? Guts are normal. They're normal. [expletive] sag — especially after [expletive]. Instagram isn't real.” (sic)

Eilish’s stories coincided with the Daily Mail’s publishing of her paparazzi pictures and shortly after, many of her loyal fans went livid over the blatant disrespect being directed to an 18-year-old.



Later on she once again took to social media and posted a picture of herself in a tank top with a caption that read, "do you really wanna go back in time?"

What has social media ablaze even more so is the fact that Eilish has always been concerned of media scrutiny towards her physique and during one of her past interviews, she had opened up about the real reason she wore loose-fitting clothes in the first place.



At the time the singer explained, "The only reason I did it was 'cos I hated my body. But that doesn't mean that I won't wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before.”

“Sometimes I dress like a boy, Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman."