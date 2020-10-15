Tracee Ellis Ross on ‘cultivating a productive relationship with loneliness’

Tracee Ellis Ross got candid about cultivating a 'productive relationship with loneliness'

American actor Tracee Ellis Ross recently came forth and wore her heart on her sleeve about romance, relationships and loneliness.

In her cover story for Shape, the Girlfriends actor, 47 got candid about cultivating a “productive relationship with loneliness.”

"People can be in wonderful relationships but can't actually reap the joy of that connection. Because you can have all the good stuff, but if you don't know how to be with it, it doesn't matter. I realize that I hold the idea of wholeness with great reverence and respect because my goal is to have an experience with myself that is whole,” she said.

She went on to note that she is now “happily single”, however, "[T]hat doesn't mean I am not open to and don't want a relationship. But in my wonderful and robust experience of being single, I have learned to have a productive relationship with loneliness and an intensely juicy relationship with my joyful solitude—I really enjoy my company."

She further listed down the things she enjoys doing in her own company.

“For example, one of the things I loved to do pre-pandemic is put on something cute and go for dinner and have a beautiful meal and a glass of wine. Well, can't do that,” she said.

“But you know what? I can do that at home. I make a beautiful plate. I set it out and have a glorious meal. I make my bed every morning. One of the things that's been lovely to discover is how I care for myself and how I actively love myself. And I believe that love is an action: You get back what you put in,” she added.