Sofia Richie 'still healing' after Scott Disick left her devastated following heartbreaking split

Sofia Richie is not looking to find love after split with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is doing a lot of inner work of healing from the pain of the past after her boyfriend of three years, Scott Disick broke up twice this year.

The supermodel is not looking to find love and is not interested in dating as of now.

“Sofia isn’t interested in dating right now,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is still healing from the breakup between her and Scott.”

As she continues to adjust to her new single status, Richie is taking this time to reset. “She wants to put more energy back into her career of modeling and acting,” the insider added. “Her family is pushing her to do the same.”

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old unfollowed Disick after he was spotted grabbing a bite with Bella Banos.

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him. They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine,” a source revealed in September. “She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

Richie and Disick parted ways in August after the latter decided to focus on his kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up,” the source said at the time. “But Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”