Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich becomes a laughing stock as he cries at their proposal spot

Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich became a target of jeers on social media after his photos showing him weeping at the beach came to surface.

The actor was looking evidently disgruntled at the beach in Malibu—the same spot where he proposed to the Skyscraper singer—as he sat down and appeared to sob.

Social media users had a field day after his photos went viral as many branded the entire episode as nothing more than a PR stunt for attention.

“Not Max Ehrich going to the beach where he proposed and sitting there sobbing at the ocean, sir who is this performance for??” wrote one user.

“Max Ehrich saying Demi is using him as a PR stunt is so hypocritical,” added another.

“I’m convinced that Max Ehrich thinks life is a movie after seeing him sulk around the beach,” a third chimed in.

“I know Max Ehrich seems to have used Demi but I think all the hate should stop now. He’s clearly unstable and needs help. All this bullying isn’t ok,” wrote a netizen.



