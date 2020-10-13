Jonah Hill, fiancée Gianna Santos call it quits, end their engagement

US actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill and his fiancée Gianna Santos have called of their engagement after two years of dating.

The People Magazine, citing source close to Jonah, reported that Gianna and Hill had an ‘amicable’ break-up.

Another source told the US weekly that the Wolf of Wall Street star and his fiancée ended their things around six weeks ago after one year of their engagement.

Jonah, who was previously dating Erin Galpern in 2017, and Gianna were first spotted together in New York in August 2018 and got engaged after 12 months of dating in 2019.

The former lovebirds kept their romance out of the spotlight throughout the course of their relationship.