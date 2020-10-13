Sofia Richie says she is still in love with Scott Disick's dog following messy split

Sofia Richie showers immense love on her and Scott Disick's fur baby

Sofia Richie cannot stop loving her and ex Scott Disick's dog Hersula even after their messy split that came twice this year.

The supermodel posted a picture with her fur baby showering immense love on him.

"Madly in love with Hersh,” Richie captioned a photo of her and her pooch on Monday.



In December 2019, Disick and Richie created a separate Instagram account for their pet dog.

“The fact that my parents took so long to make me an Instagram,” the first post read.

After her sudden split with Disick, Richie has not been able to spend time with Hershula apparently.

Richie hit the unfollow button on her ex-boyfriend after he was spotted going on a date with Bella Banos.

“Sofia tried convincing herself she was over Scott but seeing him with other women has hit a raw nerve,” a source said earlier.



In addition, the supermodel is leaning her sister, Nicole Richie, the insider added. “She’s full of good advice and is helping Sofia through it.”