Princess Diana stashed precious jewels in the palace to ‘ward off evil spirits’

Princess Diana stashed precious jewels in the Palace to ‘ward of evil spirits’

Princess Diana hid a large amount of precious jewelry in and around the royal palace, all in an effort to ‘ward off evil spirits’ that might be present.

The one who came forward with this information was spiritualist Simone Simmons and she claims the Princess buried any and all gifts she received from Middle Eastern royals.

Princess Diana was so close to that spiritualist that she would spend more than 14 hours a day over the phone, all to cleanse herself of “bad energy.”

The spiritualist was also a very close confidant of the royal, and spent nearly every day within the palace, coordinating with Diana.

According to The Mirror, the spiritualist was quoted saying, “Anyone who dug around that area would be really surprised about what they would find buried there. Diana got into burying items in the ground as part of a cleansing ritual.”

“We would bury items she thought had bad or evil energy, conduct a ceremony and Diana believed the items emerged cleansed and with a better energy.”

All of these cleansing ceremonies were thought to have taken place within the west wall of the palace, near a secluded part within Kensington Palace.

They first met back in 1993, at the Hale Clinic out in the west of London and during their first-ever meeting the healer straight up warned the princess that, “something was going to happen to her that would be the death of her”