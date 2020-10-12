Meghan Markle gives heartwarming updates about son Archie's first steps

Meghan Markle reveals her son Archie starts walking

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given heartwarming updates about their 18-month old son, Archie.



During a conversation with Malala Yousafzai on International Day of the Girl, the royal couple revealed that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has just started walking.

In the video chat, when Malala asked Meghan and Prince Harry about their coronavirus lockdown activities, Harry said they both were there for Archie’s first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything.

Meghan replied that in so many ways, they were fortunate to be able to have this time to watch their son grow.

"In the absence of COVID-19, we would be traveling and working more. We’d miss a lot of those moments," she further said.

Meghan Markle concluded it had been a lot of really good family time.

Meghan and Harry also spoke in length with Malala Yousafzai about education for young girls.