Sun Oct 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2020

Meghan Markle opens up about her much-talked-about 2019 interview

Mon, Oct 12, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday  made their podcast debut   on World Mental Health on Saturday.

Although the couple spoke about a variety of issues during the interaction, one particular answer to a question has caught the royal fans' attention.

During the the podcast, a host asked the former actress “How are you?”.

the Duchess recalled how she was asked the same question during her visit to South Africa last year and how her answer had garnered a global reaction.

Her fans know that her answer was in negative.

During the podcast, she said, “I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly,” Meghan said.

“Because I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just ― here’s where I am ― I’m a mom who is with a 4 1/2-month-old baby, and we are tired.”

Meghan continued, “But I think it speaks to the fact that the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re OK.”

Now, “a year later, I would say, yes, I am doing well,” she said.

