Sun Oct 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2020

Bamsi Beyrek actor flaunts his pumped up muscles

Turkish actor Nurettin Sonmez on Sunday shared a brand new picture for his fans on Sunday.

The actor, who played  Bamsi Beyrek in the popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", flaunted his muscles in the picture for his Instagram post.

Nurettin reprises his role as Bamsi in  Kurulus Osman, the sequel of Dirilis: Ertugrul,  which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.



