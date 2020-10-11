Bamsi Beyrek actor flaunts his pumped up muscles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Nurettin Sonmez on Sunday shared a brand new picture for his fans on Sunday.
The actor, who played Bamsi Beyrek in the popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", flaunted his muscles in the picture for his Instagram post.
Nurettin reprises his role as Bamsi in Kurulus Osman, the sequel of Dirilis: Ertugrul, which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.