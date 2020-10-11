Max Ehrich turns on Instagram comments after split with Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich has turned on comments on his social media posts after being bullied and harassed by his former fiancé Demi Lovato’s fans.



Max turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo and said “I’m turning the comments back on.”

He went on to say “I’m done letting toxic fandom cancel culture prevent me from living life to the fullest. I’m only human and have emotions. Try to find it in your heart to have compassion. If you have nothing kind to say- UNFOLLOW ME. thanks :).”

Earlier, Ehrich came forth shunning Lovato's fans asking them to stop bullying him.

"We’re both anti-bullying people so people should stop bullying,” Ehrich told the cameras. “What people think it’s about — it has nothing to do with anything.”

Demi and Max, who got engaged in July this year, announced their sudden split that wreaked havoc on social media last month.