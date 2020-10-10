Meghan Markle’s friend Katharine McPhee flaunts her growing baby bump for the first time

US actress and singer Katharine McPhee, a close friend of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, flaunted her baby bump as she stepped out in California a day after reports that she is expecting her first baby with husband David Foster.



David Foster, 70 and Katharine 36, tied the knot in June 2019 and the couple is expecting their first child together.

Katharine looked radiant as she flaunted her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black top with leggings for the first time.

Katharine and her hubby David stepped out for baby shopping and also enjoyed lunch in Montecito, California.

David Foster sported light denim jeans and a blue t-shirt.

Earlier, they celebrated the news with royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a dinner on Thursday night.