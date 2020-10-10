close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 10, 2020

Kate Middleton’s revamped version of Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire earrings turns heads

Kate Middleton has royal fans convinced over a possible redesigning of Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire earring set.

The necklace initially grew fans' attention after pictures from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Buckingham Palace event went online.

For the engagement, Kate had donned a blue knit dress by designer Emilia Wickstead but the main attraction was her sapphire necklace that reminded fans of Princess Diana.

The alleged repurposed piece dangled atop Kate’s decollate similar to a suspended pendant held up by a thin gold chain.

People magazine claims the necklace is in fact a repurposed piece from Princess Diana’s collection. 


