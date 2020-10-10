Tory Lanez thinks ‘truth will come to light’ following Megan Thee Stallion's assault charges

American rapper Tory Lanez has officially given his statement regarding the alleged shooting incident that took place a few months back. Per the statement Lanez feels “truth will come to light” since “I have all faith in God.”

The first ever direct reply to Stallion’s assault case came through a series of emojis that read, "[clock emoji] will [shouting emoji] ... and the truth will come to the light ... I have all faith in God to show that ...”

The rapper also went on to thank his loyal fans for standing by him during the last couple of months.

He went on to say, “love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u ." (sic)

For the unversed, Lanez is currently looking at time for "gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.” If convicted, he could potentially spend up to 22 years and eight months in a state prison.