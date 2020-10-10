One Direction fans rejoice over mini reunion as Louis Tomlinson trolls Liam Payne

While Payne was hosting an Instagram Live, his former bandmate dropped by to brutally troll him

One Direction fans got a glimpse of a mini reunion after a brief appearance by Louis Tomlinson on Liam Payne’s Instagram live session.

While Payne was hosting an Instagram Live, his former bandmate dropped by to brutally troll him, leaving all fans in fits, gushing over the adorable and hilarious meet-up of the two pals.

As Tomlinson tuned in, Payne rejoiced exclaimed: “Heyyyy! Louis’ watching!”

After his mention, Payne proceeded to narrate a hilarious anecdote about a volunteer trip to Africa “where I slept on the floor with loads of animals. It was like being in One Direction.”

Hearing the dig, Tomlinson wrote back: Watch your mouth” accompanied with laughing emojis.

Payne then tried to bring Louis to join his Live chat by saying: “Oh come on, cause you’re camera shy. Send me a request Louis, if you can. Cause I actually don’t know how to do this backwards. That’s so funny. Oh God bless you Tomo,” but to no avail.