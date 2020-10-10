close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 10, 2020

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik enjoy first date night after welcoming daughter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 10, 2020

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik welcomed their first child in September 

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had an intimate date night for the first time since welcoming their baby girl.

On Friday, Hadid shared a tiny glimpse at her and Malik's romantic evening. 

For the occasion, the couple decided to stay in. The supermodel cooked a full-fledged meal for them, including browned butter sage chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.

Hadid captioned her post as, "Mom and dad's first date night. She's in the other room w[ith] Oma [Yolanda, Gigi's mom] but miss her sm lol."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in the last week of September. They announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post shortly after.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote in her post.


Latest News

More From Entertainment