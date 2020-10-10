Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik enjoy first date night after welcoming daughter

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik welcomed their first child in September

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had an intimate date night for the first time since welcoming their baby girl.



On Friday, Hadid shared a tiny glimpse at her and Malik's romantic evening.

For the occasion, the couple decided to stay in. The supermodel cooked a full-fledged meal for them, including browned butter sage chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.



Hadid captioned her post as, "Mom and dad's first date night. She's in the other room w[ith] Oma [Yolanda, Gigi's mom] but miss her sm lol."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in the last week of September. They announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post shortly after.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote in her post.



