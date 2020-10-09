Zayn Malik shares exciting update for fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zayn Malik on Friday shared something exciting for his fans as he took to Instagram after a brief break from social media.
The Pakistani-origin British singer recently became father of a baby girl with his partner, supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Zayn, in his latest social media post, shared a link to amazon music, asking his fans to listen to his collection of songs on the paid streaming service.
The collection titled "Chilled Hits" contains 52 songs.