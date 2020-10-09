close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2020

Zayn Malik shares exciting update for fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 09, 2020

Zayn Malik  on  Friday shared something exciting for his fans as he took to Instagram  after a brief break from social media.

The Pakistani-origin British singer  recently became father  of a baby girl with  his partner, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Zayn, in his latest social media post, shared  a link to amazon music, asking his fans to  listen to his collection of songs on the  paid streaming service.

The collection titled  "Chilled Hits" contains  52 songs.




