Brad Pitt's new scandal, proposing to marry a woman, breaks internet

Superstar Brad Pitt embroiled in a controversy over his alleged proposal to a woman as she reportedly sued him that the actor 'discussed marrying her' before running off with an amount in catfishing scam.

The Oscar-winner denied contacting a woman who is suing the Hollywood star for allegedly 'promising to marry her', insisting he doesn’t know Kelli Christina.

Christina is reportedly suing Pitt for an amount after claiming the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star contacted her about helping him raise money for his 'Make It Right Foundation', which aimed to help rebuild 150 homes in the Lower 9th ward of New Orleans.



The suit states: Brad Pitt's appearance at the events was key to the events, donations to be made by attendees and was part of the agreement between Plaintiff and Defendants.’ It’s been claimed the woman has fallen for an online scam .

The dashing star, who is also going through divorce proceedings with ex-wife Angelina Jolie – rejected the claims , saying he never communicated with healthcare CEO Christina and stated that he never asked her for any payments.