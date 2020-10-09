Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie amazes fans with latest snap amid her beau's new romance with Bella Banos

Sofia Richie stunned fans with another smashing picture after Scott Disick sparked new romance rumours as he appeared with model Bella Banos during a nigh out.

The 22-year-old seems to teas her ex-boyfriend Scott by displaying her glam as she posted new picture on Instagram after unfollowing him, showing her in a stylish black jumper.



In the picture, the daughter of Lionel Richie, in the picture, is seen gazing into the camera as she took the steamy picture in car: She also shared a shifty eyes emoji .

Sofia's latest picture came shortly after she unfollowed her ex Scott Disick as rumours swirled when he was pictured with model Bella Banos.



On Monday, she left fans awestruck by sharing her sizzling selfie in light green top.