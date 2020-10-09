close
Fri Oct 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2020

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie amazes fans with latest snap amid her beau's new romance with Bella Banos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 09, 2020

Sofia Richie stunned fans with another smashing picture after Scott Disick sparked new romance rumours as he  appeared with model Bella Banos during a nigh out.

The 22-year-old seems to teas her ex-boyfriend Scott  by displaying her glam as she posted new picture on Instagram after unfollowing him, showing her in a stylish black jumper.

In the picture,  the daughter of Lionel Richie, in the picture, is seen gazing into the camera as she took the steamy picture in  car: She also shared a shifty eyes emoji  .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Sofia's latest picture came shortly after she unfollowed her ex Scott Disick as rumours swirled when he was pictured with model Bella Banos. 

On Monday, she left fans awestruck by sharing her  sizzling selfie in light green top.

