Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce shares insight into her fitness routine

Kylie Kelce recently got candid and revealed what motivates her to workout with four kids and work.

For those unaware, the American podcaster and media personality shares her four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 6, Elliotte Ray, 4, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, Finnley Anne Kelce, nine month old with her husband Jason Kelce.

On the Thursday, January 29 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kylie answered a fan question regarding her workout routine.

She revealed with a laugh, “The last time I worked out was three weeks ago in the living room, I think I AirPlayed my Peloton app to the TV and then I used my children as weights. So that was fun.”

The mother of four went on to share that taking out time to work becomes impossible some days.

Kylie noted, “I try my very best not to get in my head. Some days I’m gonna work out, some days I’m not. Some days I eat really healthy, some days I don’t. It all evens out.”

“There will come a time where I will be in a season of life where I get some of the time in my day back to myself and I get to allocate that to working out. I am very excited for that, but I am certainly not wishing away the things that keep me from that right now,” she explained.

Now her focus is on “doing tasks that benefit our family as a whole,” like “cooking dinner, sitting down for meals together, doing things that I also find joy in.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie and Jason, former NFL player and elder brother of Travis Kelce, tied the knot in April 2018 after meeting on Tinder in 2015.