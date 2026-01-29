Brooklyn Beckham’s attempt to villainize David, Victoria backfires

Brooklyn Beckham was told that his bombshell Instagram stories targeting his famous parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, have backfired.

According to Rob Shuter, the aspiring chef’s post only confirmed the rumours that were already circulating in media about the Beckhams.

However, his attempt to villainize his parents, particularly his fashion designer mother, went in vain.

Citing sources, he revealed, “Brooklyn positioned himself as the wounded outsider and in doing so, he reminded everyone why Victoria and David are the adults in the room.”

Shuter noted that Victoria has always been famous for her ruthlessness and Brooklyn “exposing” her did not change anything.

“That was never a secret and honestly? People love her for it,” the source told Shuter.

“He just confirmed what the public already knew — and quietly adored,” shared another source, adding, “Victoria is a force, not a fairy tale.”

Shuter further said that Brooklyn gave his mother the one thing she’s never really had before – Public sympathy.”

“That’s incredibly powerful,” they added. “It humanized her without softening her.”

Before concluding, Shuter shared that Brooklyn did not “weaken the brand” Beckham, instead, “he reminded everyone why it still dominates.”