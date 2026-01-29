Khloe Kardashian dishes on late night party with Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet

Khloe Kardashian makes rare comment about Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet romance

Khloé Kardashian is proud of Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Khloe hosted her older sister Kim in a recent episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast. During their chat, the sisters talked about a small party they had which Kylie and her beau Timothee Chalamet attended.

"I was saying I'm so proud of myself. This is so stupid — just for going last night and like being there. I was there for like six hours," Khloé said of the dinner hosted by Kim.

"​​It was so nice. Just like 12 people. It was really small. We had so much fun," she continued.

The sisters mentione that Kris was also there "for like 10 minutes and left, which is fine."

"I was really proud Kylie came," said the SKIMS founder.

"I was so — Kylie had the best time," Khloé said, sharing that the Khy owner was the first to arrive and stayed till "1:30 in the morning".

She continued, "I was so proud of her. And Timmy, they had the best time."

This comes as Kylie and Timothee have been putting loving displays during the awards season. The makeup mogul accompanied her beau to the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. The couple was seen kissing several times.

The Oscar nominated actor also made sure to thank his girlfriend when he won the Best Actor award on both occasions.