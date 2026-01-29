Nicki Minaj's US citizenship questioned as she flaunts Trump Gold Card visa

Rapper Nicki Minaj flaunted her Trump Gold Card visa as she declared herself to be Donald Trump's number one fan on Wednesday.

The Trinidadian-American rapper was called on stage in Washington DC after she announced her support for "Trump Accounts", which provide trust funds for children.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Nicki moved to the US as a child. Although she has become a US citizen, thousands of people took to social media asking about her legal status after the rapper shared a picture of Trump Gold Card following her latest show of support for the US president.

Previously a critic of Trump's hardline immigation policies, Minaj - who has said she came to the US with her parents as a child - has praised his leadership in recent years.

It comes at a time of protests after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were involved in the fatal shootings of US citizens.

What's Trump's God Card?

President Donald Trump's administration officially launched his "Trump Gold Card" visa program on in December 2025 to provide a pathway, with a steep price, for non-U.S. citizens to get expedited permission to live in the United States.

The website Trumpcard.gov, complete with an "apply now" button, allows interested applicants to pay a $15,000 fee to the Department of Homeland Security for speedy processing.

After going through a background check or vetting process, applicants must then make a "contribution" -- the website also calls it a "gift" -- of $1 million to get the visa, similar to a "Green Card," which allows them to live and work in the United States.

"Basically it's a Green Card, but much better. Much more powerful, a much stronger path," Trump told reporters at the White House. "A path is a big deal. Have to be great people."

Trump's administration has pursued a broad crackdown on immigration, deporting hundreds of thousands of people who were in the country illegally and also taking measures to discourage legal immigration.

The gold card program is the Trump version of a counter balance to that, designed to make money for the U.S. Treasury in the same way the president, a former New York businessman and reality television host, has said his tariff program has successfully done.