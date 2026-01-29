Louis Tomlinson lifts lid on 'unethical' side of 'The X Factor'

Louis Tomlinson blasts 'The X Factor' in new interview

Louis Tomlinson has criticised The X Factor for not taking care of its contestants.

Tomlinson, who got his start in music after competing in the show in 2010. One Direction was famously formed there when judge Nicole Scherzinger suggested putting Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis, Naill Horan, and Harry Styles in a band.

"It’s the power of those shows – The X Factor and stuff – they are unethical at times," Louis remarked to The Sun. "I’m sure if we reflect on those shows, we could do better by the contestants."

"But it is also one of these things that give a lot of opportunity. Like I would never have been a singer if it wasn’t for that show. It is as simple as that," he admitted.

Other contestants who’ve criticized the show include Christopher Maloney and Fleur East.

Maloney shared that after he finished third place in 2012, he was left to hsi own devices with no guidance. This led to a breakdown and struggle with fame.

"I did have a breakdown. That was probably because of the fact that when you are catapulted from being in a regular nine to five job and being catapulted into the spotlight on a show that's got 15 million viewers, you don't know what you're doing, it's mind blowing," he told Daily Mail.

"I think for me extra support would have been nice," Christopher added. "Like when you come off the show, you're left to your own devices. That's it. You're on your own, even though it's up to the management company."