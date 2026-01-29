Brooklyn ex-girlfriend Hana Cross receives warning from the Beckhams?

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend Hana Cross has reportedly decided not to go through with her plans for a tell-all interview regarding the time she spent with him.

The 26-year-old son and eldest son of former professional footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham was in a relationship with Hana from 2018 to 2019.

She had a great bond with the Beckhams, as she would sit on the front row at Victoria’s fashion shows and don her designs.

Hana used to attend family events and Gordon Ramsay was once warmly welcomed her due to her ties to the Beckhams.

Brooklyn also lived part-time with his ex-girlfriend in a private wing in the family barn in Cotswold and the former staff quarters at their residence in London, United Kingdom.

A source told Daily Mail, “Brooklyn was the black sheep of the family and that would have been her story. There were problems with him and the family even back then.”

“Hana wanted to tell her story but she had some heavy messages from the Brooklyn side warning her about being indiscreet, so she thought better of it,” the insider noted.

Notably, this comes after Brooklyn posted a lengthy accusatory statement on Instagram, claiming that David and Victoria tried to wreck their marriage and control the narratives in the press.